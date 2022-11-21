Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Winchester Road in Lexington just past Man O'War
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Due to the passing of house bill 4, On January 1, Kentucky's unemployment benefits will change...
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.
Stoops, UK agree to new extension, pay raise

Latest News

Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
Kanye West returns to Twitter