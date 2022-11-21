Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race

By Bill Bryant and WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has joined the crowded race for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race.

Keck’s Twitter header was changed to indicate he’s running for governor and a website for his campaign was launched.

With Keck’s entry, it now appears there will be at least a ‘dozen’ candidates for the Republican nomination for Kentucky governor next year, meaning a candidate could win the primary with just a ‘sliver’ of support.

Keck was just re-elected mayor but had indicated for months that he was considering the race.

Keck comes from one of the most heavily Republican areas of the state which has launched other statewide political figures over the years. including the late Senator John Sherman Cooper.

Keck’s entry to the race makes him the twelfth candidate to get in, but he may not be the last candidate to enter before the January filing deadline.

A lot of political observers are keeping an eye on former Governor Matt Bevin who was narrowly defeated in 2019 and who has not ruled out another run.

Legislative leaders could consider reinstating a primary law that calls for a June runoff election so the Republican nominee doesn’t head into the general election with a small fraction of support.

