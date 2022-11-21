Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

Danielle Kelly, 39.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in southern Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

The sheriff’s office says Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in September 2021 when she hit two other vehicles on US 25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt.

The sheriff’s office says she failed to appear in court and she’s now wanted on a murder indictment warrant.

We’re told Kelly may be in the South Laurel area. If you know she is, call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

