Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in southern Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

The sheriff’s office says Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in September 2021 when she hit two other vehicles on US 25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt.

The sheriff’s office says she failed to appear in court and she’s now wanted on a murder indictment warrant.

We’re told Kelly may be in the South Laurel area. If you know she is, call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

