AppHarvest tells investors its running out of money

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest says it is running out of Money.

The Rowan County company made that announcement to investors this month. it recently also removed two top executives.

In its report, AppHarvest revised its projected net sales for 2022 by about $10 to $20 million less than expected.

The company is also pausing plans to build a dozen indoor farms around the state. Instead, focusing on its existing properties in Morehead, Berea and Somerset.

a fourth farm is still expected to open in Richmond soon.

