Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.
Crews return to scene where human remains were found
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation

Latest News

A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies...
Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers
Gobble Grease Toss
Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Turkey is the center of most Thanksgiving meals, but it’s important to handle raw poultry...
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault...
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity