Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity

Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus.

A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur.

Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is also banned from UK’s campus.

Capilouto says the university is taking steps to improve diversity.

In a video message released Tuesday, he said, “he is reflecting on ways that UK can better serve all its students.”

“In this moment, I reflect on our university’s creed which speaks for the need for everyone to be treated with dignity and respect,” Capilouto said. “When members of the community don’t meet that expectation, when they don’t match our values, we must be willing to bear witness, call it out, repair the harm, and right the wrong.”

Some of the programs already in place include new spaces dedicated to diversity and inclusion, better access to mental health support, and more trained resource staff able to discuss topics of diversity with students.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.
Crews return to scene where human remains were found
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation

Latest News

Gobble Grease Toss
Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss
It’s been almost four months since the flood in Eastern Kentucky. With Thanksgiving a few days...
Some in EKY still homeless as flood recovery efforts continue
Alashia Brown, 24.
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky