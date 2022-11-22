Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wet and Windy For Thanksgiving Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day out there, so get out and take advantage of it because things will soon change. Wet weather is on the way for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and we’re going to throw some wind in as a bonus.

Here’s a new breakdown of the forecast:

Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year and it looks marvelous!

Clouds increase for Thanksgiving with rain moving into western Kentucky by late afternoon. Temps range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain overspreads the rest of the state for Thanksgiving night into Black Friday. That busy shopping day looks rather gloomy with rain and chilly temps.

The main storm system arrives from the southwest on Saturday. Rain and wind will increase with this.

The upper low spins on top of us Sunday with showers, gusty winds and chilly temps.

Wind gusts from all this may top 40mph at times.

Can some wraparound rain or snowflake action take us from late Sunday into Monday morning? I can’t totally rule that out right now.

