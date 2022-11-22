Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said in a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners.

The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

They said the puppy is now doing OK.

“She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian,” the Facebook post reads. “Nice work C-Platoon.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.
Crews return to scene where human remains were found
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
AppHarvest says it is running out of Money.
AppHarvest tells investors its running out of money
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
FTX lawyer: ‘Substantial amount’ of assets has been stolen