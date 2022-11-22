Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.(WBTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash.

Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.

Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in Lexington from 2013 to 2019.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers grew up in Union and Catawba counties in North Carolina. He married his childhood friend, Jillian, and they have four children together.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

