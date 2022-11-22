Good Question: Why do so many Ky. high school football teams make the playoffs?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football playoffs continue this week and one viewer had a question about how teams are chosen.

Q: Why does every high school football team in Kentucky make the playoffs, regardless of record?

A: Not every team makes the playoffs, but it might feel like it depending on where you live.

WKYT Sports Director Brian Milam says of the 216 schools eligible to make the playoffs, only 27 didn’t. That means 87.5% of teams make it to the postseason.

Four teams from each district move on to the playoffs and, if a district only has four teams, well, they’re all in. In some cases, districts with only three teams pull in a fourth team from another district.

This year, three teams with 0 and 10 records made the playoffs.

When the KHSAA expanded the number of divisions from four to six, that meant even more teams would make it.

