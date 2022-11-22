Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical Thanksgiving temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run-up toward the holiday is looking pretty nice.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we get closer to Thanksgiving. You should expect daytime highs to run in the 50s and even a pretty good chance of 60 degrees. Typically, you will see highs around the low to mid-50s. Those numbers will align, quite nicely, with the forecast for the rest of the week. Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that can go either way on the thermometer.

Rain chances will likely increase on Thursday night. Those showers will be with us for a few days. Once the rain gets here, I expect it to be with us through the weekend. It won’t rain every single minute but there will be plenty of chances to come together.

Take care of each other!

