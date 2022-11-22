Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour

‘Songs for the Saints’: Kenny Chesney to serenade the Derby City
Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023.

Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023.

This will be more than ten years since Chesney last played in Kentucky.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Latest News

Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Lexington Restaurant Week 2022
Lexington Restaurant Week kicks off July 21
Crow
Chris Stapleton Concert
Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann
Fundraiser planned for Midway firefighter battling cancer