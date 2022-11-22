Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug.

Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse.

According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl.

We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.

Brown is set to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

