Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says

Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug.

Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse.

According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl.

We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.

Brown is set to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.
Crews return to scene where human remains were found
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation

Latest News

Gobble Grease Toss
Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault...
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
It’s been almost four months since the flood in Eastern Kentucky. With Thanksgiving a few days...
Some in EKY still homeless as flood recovery efforts continue
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky