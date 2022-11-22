Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash

One person was killed and at least 20 more injured when a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday. (WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

Rein was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. It’s unclear yet whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s plate glass window and struck people Monday morning. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

