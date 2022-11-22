Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can go green this Black Friday by recycling your used cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss.

If you fried your turkey on Thanksgiving, you can turn in your used cooking oil to be recycled for free on Friday, Nov. 25, at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Gobble Grease Toss, now in its thirteenth year, is a partnership between the City of Lexington, the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (UK CAER), Redwood School and Kelley Green Biofuel.

The event allows Lexington residents to recycle hundreds of gallons of cooking oil while also bringing attention to the harm caused by pouring oils and grease down the drain.

The cooking oil that is collected will be used for biofuel research with UK CAER. Kelley Green Biofuel recycles the remainder of the cooking oil.

The Gobble Grease Toss is free for all Fayette County residents (no businesses).

Have your cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid in your trunk. Oil should be brought in a hard container like a jug or bucket with a lid, not a bag. Remain in your car and a volunteer will remove the oil for you.

If you cannot make it to the Gobble Grease Toss, you can properly dispose of cooking oil by hardening it in the refrigerator and placing it in your green trash cart. Cooking oil should never be poured down sink drains, as it can clog pipes in both your home and the city’s sewer system.

For more information on the Gobble Grease Toss, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or (859) 425-2255 or visit //LexingtonKY.gov/GobbleGreaseToss

