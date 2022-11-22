Some in EKY still homeless as flood recovery efforts continue

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly four months since a flood devastated Eastern Kentucky.

With Thanksgiving just days away, some people are still homeless, while others are moving into new homes.

In the Buckhorn community, there’s been a lot of improvements since the flooding in July, but there’s still a lot of work to do also.

Tammy Eversole’s home was washed away in the flood. We spoke to them the day after the flood and several weeks after that about what they are going through. They were thankful then and remain so now, saying, despite the losses, there is much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“Someone said it yesterday. Thanksgiving will never be the same for us. We have more to be thankful for. We have each other. Things are not everything,” Eversole said.

MORE

We also spoke to a family that built their home back after it was destroyed, this time setting it up much higher on more cinder blocks. There are other stories like that, while some homes look like they have not been touched since the flood.

A different situation for so many.

Buckhorn residents say they are thankful there was no loss of life in their community from the flood.

It’s been almost 4 months since the flood in eastern Ky, with Thanksgiving a few days away, some tell us they will still be working that day, rebuilding. Some also say they are simply thankful for what they do have. More at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/ufhogSM6dW — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) November 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.