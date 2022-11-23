Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Nice Start To The Thanksgiving Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weather continues to be absolutely gorgeous for holiday travelers across Kentucky and surrounding states. This nice weather is about to give way to two rounds of rain as we get deeper into that holiday weekend.

I don’t have a lot of time, so let’s hit the high points of the forecast.

Much of Thanksgiving Day is dry with pleasant temps. Clouds will thicken and showers should move into the west during the afternoon and early evening. That spreads eastward Thursday night into early on Black Friday.

This won’t be washout type stuff at all, but scattered showers will be noted for some Christmas shoppers.

The main system coming behind this looks slower and that may give us more dry time on Saturday than I was originally thinking. The bulk of the rain may not arrive until late Saturday afternoon and evening as our potent storm sweeps in from the southwest. Gusty winds may top 40mph at times into Sunday. The models are also going for a colder look behind this for Sunday and Monday.

