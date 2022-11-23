Free Thanksgiving meals available throughout Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you want a Thanksgiving meal, there are plenty of places around Lexington to find one, free of charge.

From 5 to 7 Wednesday evening, the Lexington Rescue Mission hosting a dinner at Broadway Christian Church.

“We wanted to make sure we are here for tonight, leading into the holiday, and provide a place for people who can go, if they need a place to go for the holiday’s, they need a warm meal and fellowship,” said Laura Carr, executive director of the Lexington Rescue Mission. “It’s just an opportunity to get together and express our gratitude for everything we’ve been blessed with.”

The Lexington Rescue Mission expects around 500 people.

The Salvation Army is also feeding people on Thanksgiving at their location on West Main Street.

“Tomorrow, on Thanksgiving Day, at 12 o’clock you can come here in person and we will share meals around the table and you can join community together with other people from the community,” said Major Cheryl Miller, The Salvation Army.

Preparations for the big meal are underway and this year’s gathering will be different.

“This one’s so special because we haven’t been here in two years,” said Miller. “We haven’t been able to have in-person seating and the joy this year is that we get to talk to people face to face.”

The Hope Center is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner.

“It runs from 5 to 6 p.m. tomorrow,” said Katie Vogel, director of development at the Hope Center.

Vogel says they expect to serve 200 people.

“We’ll have Thanksgiving food for dinner provided by Bluegrass Hospitality Group,” said Vogel. “So, we are thankful for that community support to make it possible to feed a few more people.”

Matthew Leivmann is the executive chef at OBC Kitchen, which is part of the Bluegrass Hospitality Group serving the Hope Center.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be able to have everything I’ve worked for and that I need and have a wonderful family and to be able to have a meal,” Leivmann said. “So, to know that I’m able to help, along with everyone else in the company, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

More than a thousand Thanksgiving meals will be served at different locations throughout Lexington. Charities and companies coming together to make sure no one is left without on turkey day.

The Catholic Action Center will be doing a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal handout at its location on Industry Road on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

