‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home

Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the 92-year-old owner spoke to them. (SOURCE: WPDE)
By Jenna Herazo
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes when two gunmen broke into her house Sunday.

Agnes Ebert managed to get the attempted burglars to leave simply by talking to them.

Police in Horry County are still searching for the three suspects.

Ebert said she was watching a Hallmark movie when she heard her security system say the back door was open. Shortly after, two masked men, each holding a gun, walked into her house.

Ebert quickly confronted them.

“Thought it was a joke, that’s what I said to the kids, ‘Is this a joke? Who are you? And is this a joke?’ I have a lot of boys, and boys like to play jokes, but they never played one like this,” she said. “But they each had a gun.”

Ebert said the men then walked out of her house and remained in the neighborhood.

Tim Dearmey, a neighbor who lives across the pond from Ebert, said he’s never seen anything like this during his three years of living in the neighborhood.

“A lot of times you leave the house and you’re only going to be gone for an hour, so you just leave the doors open,” he said.

Neighbors said they were happy nothing was stolen, but they feel as though their sense of security has been stripped.

Ebert said to never take anything for granted and warns that bad things can happen even in quiet neighborhoods.

The resilient woman said she had a reason for staying strong.

“You have to be like that. It comes with age I think,” she said. “I have 8 children, and almost 30 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and it just … you never know what to expect. So although I never expected that.”

Neighbors said the incident has spooked them and they hope residents will soon beef up their security measures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Alashia Brown, 24.
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
FILE - Police held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update in the investigation of the...
10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far