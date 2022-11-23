Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving keeps looking better

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The closer we get to the holiday, the more I think we’ll keep it dry.

Holiday forecasts are always a challenge, even when the weather is expected to be clear. More folks are paying closer attention to exactly what’s about to happen in the world of weather. Your Wednesday, the travel day, looks fantastic. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant temperatures.

Thanksgiving day has a shot at reaching 60 or warmer. I’m leaning toward the warmer side of that forecast. You should see and feel highs reaching the low to even mid-60s. There’s a good chance that we’ll run roughly 10 degrees above normal.

Wetter weather shows up Friday! This isn’t a washout of a system but it will dig in for a few days. While it doesn’t rain every minute of the day, there will be times that it will become heavier than others. Saturday is one of those times that will include some heavier rain. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out of the equation.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Alashia Brown, 24.
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape

Latest News

Thanksgiving forecast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wet and Windy For Thanksgiving Weekend
A warmer holiday stretch
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures climb to the 50s and even around 60 for Thanksgiving.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical Thanksgiving temperatures