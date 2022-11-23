Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving keeps looking better

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The closer we get to the holiday, the more I think we’ll keep it dry.

Holiday forecasts are always a challenge, even when the weather is expected to be clear. More folks are paying closer attention to exactly what’s about to happen in the world of weather. Your Wednesday, the travel day, looks fantastic. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant temperatures.

Thanksgiving day has a shot at reaching 60 or warmer. I’m leaning toward the warmer side of that forecast. You should see and feel highs reaching the low to even mid-60s. There’s a good chance that we’ll run roughly 10 degrees above normal.

Wetter weather shows up Friday! This isn’t a washout of a system but it will dig in for a few days. While it doesn’t rain every minute of the day, there will be times that it will become heavier than others. Saturday is one of those times that will include some heavier rain. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out of the equation.

Take care of each other!

