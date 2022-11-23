Kentuckians take to the roads and skies to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving

By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Many Kentuckians are traveling to be with friends, family and loved ones. Higher prices aren’t stopping people from traveling for the holidays this year.

AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will be traveling at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving weekend. They say the travel numbers are almost at pre-pandemic levels.

They say that one of the worst times to travel is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year, gas prices in the state are 30 cents more per gallon than in 2021.

While some people are traveling by car, others are going to the airport. Lauren White with the Blue Grass Airport says she’s seen an increase in passengers Wednesday.

“So, here at Bluegrass Airport, with the increase of travel today, we’re still recommending passengers arrive 90 minutes before their flight, which is the same as a typical day,” said White. “That should give you plenty of time to get through security and in time for your flight.”

White says Sunday and Monday will also be big travel days with more people coming home after the holiday.

