Ky. grief expert encourage people to take advantage of resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health can take on many forms and looks different for everyone.

What depression might look like, what anxiety might look like and what other common mental health struggles may look like, not only in adults but also children.

Emily Johnson is a licensed professional counselor, who wants people to take advantage of the resources available to them and seek out care and providers that can serve their needs because the longer you wait, the stronger and more severe the feelings will develop.

“Asking for help does not show a sign of weakness,” Johnson said. “I actually view that asking for help shows a huge sign of strength for people and that I encourage you, that if you are struggling with anything mental health related, nothing is too small to ask for help.”

Stan Popovich has battled anxiety his whole life, which manifested in the form of panic attacks in college.

“I couldn’t think straight. I couldn’t get through each day,” Popovich said. “but I took one day at a time, what really helped me the most was getting help from different counselors and learning from my experiences.”

He spent time meeting with therapists who offered him advice, so he took notes on how to manage his fear that he later published it into a book, in hopes of helping others.

“There is hope,” Popovich said. “A lot of people during these holidays and during these scary events in the news, feel like it’s hopeless but it’s not. There is help out there and there are techniques that can help your situation.”

