Ky. state senator appointed Tennesee health comissioner

Ky. state senator Ralph Alvarado has been appointed to be commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Public Health.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state senator Ralph Alvarado is headed to a new job in Tennessee.

A news release says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Alvarado, who is also a physician, to be commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Public Health.

Alvarado has decades of experience as an attending doctor and in healthcare management. A Republican from Winchester, he has served as a state senator since being elected in 2014. He is also the first Hispanic person elected to the Kentucky legislature.

Alvarado was former Governor Matt Bevin’s running mate in 2019 when the two narrowly lost to Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman.

Alvarado’s resignation from the state senate will trigger a special election in the 28th district which includes part of Fayette County and all of Bath, Clark, Menifee and Montgomery Counties.

