Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going.

Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You can find them every Tuesday night, serving dinner under the bridge across from the Lextran transit center. On an average Tuesday night, they can feed 80 people.

The couple says they need monetary donations and blankets to keep it going. However, they say feeding the people keeps the couple going.

“Every time we feed them, we’re feeding God,” Charlotte said. “You know, I do it for my love of people. You know they don’t have to be homeless. Some of them are not homeless, but they can’t make ends meet from the first to the last of the month.”

The group has a fundraiser on January 13, at Masterson Station Park at 7 p.m. They say it costs 5,000 a year to feed the hungry.

To find ways to contribute, go to their website or call 859-492-9864.

