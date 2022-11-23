Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need

Homeless people being served food.
Homeless people being served food.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going.

Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You can find them every Tuesday night, serving dinner under the bridge across from the Lextran transit center. On an average Tuesday night, they can feed 80 people.

The couple says they need monetary donations and blankets to keep it going. However, they say feeding the people keeps the couple going.

“Every time we feed them, we’re feeding God,” Charlotte said. “You know, I do it for my love of people. You know they don’t have to be homeless. Some of them are not homeless, but they can’t make ends meet from the first to the last of the month.”

The group has a fundraiser on January 13, at Masterson Station Park at 7 p.m. They say it costs 5,000 a year to feed the hungry.

To find ways to contribute, go to their website or call 859-492-9864.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Latest News

Ky. state senator Ralph Alvarado has been appointed to be commissioner for the Tennessee...
Ky. state senator appointed Tennesee health comissioner
Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in...
Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour
Grocery shopping
Ky. Retail Federation explains why holiday food items are so expensive