Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV.

A driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. We do not know if this was the motorcyclist and we do not know the condition of the other driver.

The outer loop of Man o’ War is closed at Blazer. Police say a Crash Reconstruction Unit is on the scene.

This story is developing

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.