Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash

Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man...
Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV.

A driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. We do not know if this was the motorcyclist and we do not know the condition of the other driver.

The outer loop of Man o’ War is closed at Blazer. Police say a Crash Reconstruction Unit is on the scene.

This story is developing

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Thomas Haroules 21
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Police on the scene near the Paris Pike exit on I-75.
Crews return to scene where human remains were found

Latest News

Grocery shopping
Ky. Retail Federation explains why holiday food items are so expensive
AppHarvest says it is running out of Money.
AppHarvest concerned about cash flow
Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Where the historic courthouse once stood is an empty lot surrounded by fencing.
Community devastated by December tornadoes thankful for kindness of strangers