Morehead State goes beyond the century mark in 114-49 win over Kentucky State

MOREHEAD, KY --The Morehead State men’s basketball team shot 52 percent from three-point range en route to a 114-49 victory against the Kentucky State Thorobreds at home on FamilyLeisure.com Court Tuesday.

The Eagles (3-3) had six players score in double figures, led by Kalil Thomas, who had 21 points. Branden Maughmer added 20 points and Jalen Hawkins, playing in his first game as an Eagle after transferring and missing the first five games, helped out with 18 points and two steals off the bench. In his first career start, Trent Scott stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, career-high nine assists, three blocked shots and two steals.The Eagles went above the century mark for the first time since scoring 102 against Alice Lloyd (Ky.) in 2019.

Morehead State took advantage of great ball movement in Tuesday’s game, piling up a season-high 28 assists on 39 made field goals - also the most field goals made since canning 41 versus Alice Lloyd in the 2019 game. Scott’s nine assists led the distribution list for the Eagles, and Tucson Redding also added five assists of his own.

The Morehead State defense held Kentucky State shooters to just 30 percent from the field, including 28 percent from three-point range. The Thorobreds did not get many second opportunities on the offensive end, as they grabbed only nine offensive rebounds and scored six second chance points while Morehead State pulled down 35 defensive rebounds.

How It Happened

After jumping out to a 17-15 advantage, Morehead State went on a 13-0 run with 12:24 left in the first half to increase its lead to 30-15. The Eagles then added eight points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 49-26 advantage. Morehead State capitalized on 13 Kentucky State turnovers in the period, turning them into 19 points on the other end of the floor.

Following intermission, Morehead State kept widening that lead, expanding it to 60-33 before going on an 18-0 run to grow the lead to 78-33 with 7:40 to go in the contest. The Eagles kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 114-49 win. Morehead State capitalized on 15 Kentucky State turnovers in the period, collecting 24 points off those turnovers.Game Notes» Alex Gross notched a double-double for the Eagles with 12 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double as an MSU athlete.» The Eagles made over half of their attempts from three point range, knocking down 13 of 25 shots.» Morehead State never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.» The Eagles shared the ball well, recording an assist on 72 percent of made baskets.» The Morehead State bench made an impact by adding 50 points to its scoring output.» Kalil Thomas and Jalen Hawkins came off the bench to score 21 and 18 points, respectively.» The Eagles turned 28 turnovers into 43 points on the offensive end.» The Eagles forced 28 Kentucky State turnovers while committing only 13 on the other end.» Morehead State had a 52-35 edge on the boards in the win.» Morehead State cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 17 offensive boards in the game.

Up NextMSU travels to close rival Marshall Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET game.

