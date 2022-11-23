Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn

(CHRISTOPHER BERKEY | AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music.

Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition.

She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in renaming the park to “Loretta Lynn State Park.”

”She’s given a voice to those coal miners that have worked so hard, to the rural woman - just so much,” said Marchetti. “To get this park named after her would be really cool, and it just tickles me because I know she would love it.”

Lynn died Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. at the age of 90.

The petition can be signed here.

You can watch Peggy’s video below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
Alashia Brown, 24.
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Latest News

Free Thanksgiving meals available throughout Lexington
A Kentucky-based grief counselor is encouraging people struggling with mental health to take...
Ky. grief expert encourage people to take advantage of resources
Mistletoe berries.
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
Many Kentuckians are traveling to be with friends, family and loved ones.
WATCH | Kentuckians take to the roads and skies to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving
When officers arrived, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.
WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say