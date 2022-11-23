Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music.

Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition.

She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in renaming the park to “Loretta Lynn State Park.”

”She’s given a voice to those coal miners that have worked so hard, to the rural woman - just so much,” said Marchetti. “To get this park named after her would be really cool, and it just tickles me because I know she would love it.”

Lynn died Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. at the age of 90.

The petition can be signed here.

You can watch Peggy’s video below:

