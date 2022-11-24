Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday.
Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:
- Kohl’s - 5 a.m.
- JCPenney - 5 a.m.
- Best Buy - 5 a.m.
- Old Navy - 5 a.m.
- Meijer - 6 a.m.
- Walmart - 6 a.m.
- Macy’s - 6 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - 6 a.m.
- Big Lots - 6 a.m.
- Lowe’s - 6 a.m.
- Home Depot - 6 a.m.
- Fayette Mall – 7 a.m.
- Target - 7 a.m.
- Marshalls - 7 a.m.
- Ross Dress for Less - 7 a.m.
- Dillard’s - 9 a.m.
- Apple Store - 9 a.m.
