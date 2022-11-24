Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday.

Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:

Kohl’s - 5 a.m.

JCPenney - 5 a.m.

Best Buy - 5 a.m.

Old Navy - 5 a.m.

Meijer - 6 a.m.

Walmart - 6 a.m.

Macy’s - 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods - 6 a.m.

Big Lots - 6 a.m.

Lowe’s - 6 a.m.

Home Depot - 6 a.m.

Fayette Mall – 7 a.m.

Target - 7 a.m.

Marshalls - 7 a.m.

Ross Dress for Less - 7 a.m.

Dillard’s - 9 a.m.

Apple Store - 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.