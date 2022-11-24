Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday.

Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:

  • Kohl’s - 5 a.m.
  • JCPenney - 5 a.m.
  • Best Buy - 5 a.m.
  • Old Navy - 5 a.m.
  • Meijer - 6 a.m.
  • Walmart - 6 a.m.
  • Macy’s - 6 a.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods - 6 a.m.
  • Big Lots - 6 a.m.
  • Lowe’s - 6 a.m.
  • Home Depot - 6 a.m.
  • Fayette Mall – 7 a.m.
  • Target - 7 a.m.
  • Marshalls - 7 a.m.
  • Ross Dress for Less - 7 a.m.
  • Dillard’s - 9 a.m.
  • Apple Store - 9 a.m.

