Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking Showers In Tonight

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping this post finds each of you enjoying a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving. In terms of the weather, we continue to track some rain in from the west. This is the opening act to the bigger system arriving later this weekend.

Showers are working across western Kentucky this afternoon and will overspread the region this evening and tonight. Scattered showers will be common overnight into the first part of our Black Friday as chillier winds blow in. Some clearing is possible by afternoon and evening.

The next storm system arrives from the southwest Saturday night and Sunday with widespread rain and wind. Colder winds blow behind this later Sunday into Monday with lingering showers possible.

Wind gusts of 40mph or greater should be common Saturday night into Sunday.

Local gusts to 50mph will be possible.

The next system will roll in here by Tuesday night and Wednesday as we get set to close out November on a fairly wild note. Gusty winds and the chance for a few strong storms will be quickly replaced by crashing temps and the chance for some flakes.

