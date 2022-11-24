Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Four flights taken by the plane spotted over Kentucky, as tracked by FlightAware flight...
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
Alashia Brown, 24.
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Latest News

A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Paramedic in Canada responds to her own teenager's death
The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
Official: 4 Philadelphia teens shot in apparent drive-by near high school
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office said the turkey was pardoned from any...
Deputies capture and free a turkey caught in a person's home