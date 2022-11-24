Fleming Co. teen performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Maddy Prather will be performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second year in a...
Maddy Prather will be performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second year in a row.(WKYT)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions will line the streets of New York City tomorrow for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

From gigantic floats to marching bands the annual parade draws people from all across the country.

Several Kentuckians will be among those taking part, including a Fleming County High School student dancing her way down the parade route.

It is one of the most iconic events and to many, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the kickoff to the holiday season. Among the parade route you will find those gigantic balloons and fun floats but sprinkled in are performers from across the country.

“It’s exhilarating and you are waving at everybody and you are like this is not real,” said Maddy Prather.

Maddy Prather, a 16-year-old Fleming County High School student will be among the performers Thursday. For the second year in a row, she will be dancing her way down the route as a member of the Spirit of America National Dance Team. Prather had to audition for the coveted spot and again was selected to take part.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott caught up with Prather while she was in New York City.

Prather says it’s an honor to be back in the Big Apple performing.

“I just love New York. I love the atmosphere of it and all the shops and just the energy. I just love looking at the scenery and the Christmas decorations. Currently I’m in front of the Macy’s store where we will be performing,” said Prather.

Dance has been a part of Prather’s life since she was two, so in a way, she has been preparing for this big moment for years now.

When it comes to the actual parade she says it’s thrilling.

“It’s hard to believe you are there, it feels like you are just walking down the street. It’s so cold but you don’t realize it,” said Prather.

While in New York, Prather has taken in the sights and sounds, especially anything with dance.

“We went and saw the Rockettes for the second time and they added new dances and choreography and I love seeing the progression of how they have come in their dances,” said Prather.

And who knows, one day Maddy Prather might be back in the Big Apple, not in a parade, but rather on the big stage.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday morning 9 a.m. on WKYT.

