Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Today’s weather should make it a happy Thanksgiving

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb to above-average for this part of November.

I hope this Thanksgiving finds you warm and well. You shouldn’t have any issues with the way the weather plays out. Most cities will reach the low to mid-60s. We should be in the low-50s but you won’t find that anywhere. It’ll be an excellent day to run out in the yard and play a little football with the family. There is a small chance of some late-day showers for Kentucky. It is so small that I think it is a non-factor for most of you.

The nice streak of weather won’t last forever. There could be a few morning showers around on Friday but most of the day will be dry. The trigger for those showers is a cold front. It will pass through our skies and drop temperatures from the 60s to the 50s.

A stronger system will sweep in for Saturday night and Sunday. It will blow in here with wind gusts up to 50 MPH. You might even hear a little thunder as a few storms will be possible.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Bourbon company announces $600 million investment to expand operations in Laurel County
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Rain becomes more widespread Sunday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Nice Start To The Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving forecast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Thanksgiving numbers
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving keeps looking better