Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Today’s weather should make it a happy Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb to above-average for this part of November.

I hope this Thanksgiving finds you warm and well. You shouldn’t have any issues with the way the weather plays out. Most cities will reach the low to mid-60s. We should be in the low-50s but you won’t find that anywhere. It’ll be an excellent day to run out in the yard and play a little football with the family. There is a small chance of some late-day showers for Kentucky. It is so small that I think it is a non-factor for most of you.

The nice streak of weather won’t last forever. There could be a few morning showers around on Friday but most of the day will be dry. The trigger for those showers is a cold front. It will pass through our skies and drop temperatures from the 60s to the 50s.

A stronger system will sweep in for Saturday night and Sunday. It will blow in here with wind gusts up to 50 MPH. You might even hear a little thunder as a few storms will be possible.

Take care of each other!

