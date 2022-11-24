Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

Pamela Stevenson represents Kentucky's 43rd district
Pamela Stevenson represents Kentucky's 43rd district(LRC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County.

The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat.

Only one other person has filed. Former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman made his announcement in May.

