Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

Alashia Brown's second arrest happened Tuesday night, according to jail records.
Alashia Brown's second arrest happened Tuesday night, according to jail records.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge.

Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge.

Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police said the boy was in serious condition.

Brown had an arraignment Tuesday on the criminal abuse charge, where her lawyer tried to have her bond reduced.

A judge denied the request.

According to jail records, Brown was arrested again Tuesday night for a murder charge.

WKYT is working to confirm more details on the second arrest.

