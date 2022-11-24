Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge.
Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge.
Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police said the boy was in serious condition.
Brown had an arraignment Tuesday on the criminal abuse charge, where her lawyer tried to have her bond reduced.
A judge denied the request.
According to jail records, Brown was arrested again Tuesday night for a murder charge.
WKYT is working to confirm more details on the second arrest.
