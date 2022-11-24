Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge.

Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge.

Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police said the boy was in serious condition.

Brown had an arraignment Tuesday on the criminal abuse charge, where her lawyer tried to have her bond reduced.

A judge denied the request.

According to jail records, Brown was arrested again Tuesday night for a murder charge.

WKYT is working to confirm more details on the second arrest.

