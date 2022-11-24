Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table.

Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there.

The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500 people a warm, Thanksgiving meal. They also say this year, coming out of the pandemic, has been hard for so many, and they’ve seen more in need than ever before.

This is the first Thanksgiving meal Executive Director Laura Carr and her team of volunteers have been able to hold in person since COVID. It’s a packed house for Wednesday night’s dinner. However, Carr says they’ve seen this need for food steadily increase all year.

“The food prices have gone up so significantly that a lot of people who are working or have income are really struggling to make ends meet and to put food on the table,” Carr said. “So, we’ve had more people come to the mission for food than we ever have before.”

Especially, when it comes to a large Thanksgiving meal.

“I mean, we’ve always had people from all walks of life, but now, about half the people who are coming to the mission are first-time visitors,” Carr said. “These are folks who have never necessarily been in this situation before.”

However, more than the food itself, It’s a room full of people who, for a few hours, won’t have to be alone during the holidays.

“The holidays can bring up a lot of memories of families, and especially of loss. A lot of people may be lonely around this time of year. So it’s particularly a really good time to have people around,” Carr said.

Those at the rescue mission do serve regular meals six days a week, as well.

