Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army of Kentucky kicked off its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign.

Governor Andy Beshear declared December “Love Beyond Christmas” month.

“This is the season of giving. A time where we live out our faith and values as Kentuckians and work together to lift up our neighbors,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “The Salvation Army red kettles and the sound of the bells ringing are symbols of hope, love and generosity. Whether Kentuckians are in need of food, shelter or clothes, the Salvation Army and volunteers step up to help make a difference. That’s why it’s important for those of us who can to be as generous as possible this season. To fill those kettles, and ring those bells, and find ways to be of service to others.”

The governor encouraged people across the Commonwealth to support their neighbors in need this holiday season.

“Thousands of families continue to struggle in the current economy, and many live from paycheck to paycheck. The Salvation Army is there, not only at Christmas time but all year round to help when times are tough; when people are forced to choose between paying the rent or the utility bill, when families need help putting food on the table, or when children need school supplies or new clothes for the school year. The generosity of the community during the Red Kettle Campaign provides essential funds for the Army to Love Beyond Christmas, and step in the gap in times of crisis,” Major Thomas Louden said.

To donate or learn more about The Salvation Army, click here.

