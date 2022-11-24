Thousands of runners work up an appetite at annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of runners showed up for the annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K at Keeneland.

For most of us, Thanksgiving traditions involve families and food, maybe watching a parade, but for the 2,500 or so runners at Keeneland, their Thanksgiving starts with a good sweat.

“You get to see all the families come together before they get to go have a good big Thanksgiving dinner,” said runner Terri Williams. “We just like it because we get our family together.”

Time spent together, working up an appetite.

The money the runners raised goes to local charities. One of those is CASA of Lexington.

“Last year, thanks to runners, 13 abused children here in central Kentucky got a CASA volunteer for an entire year,” said Melinda Jamison, CASA of Lexington.

Whatever their reason for running, organizers are glad they came out.

Other charities receiving proceeds from the race include FEED, The Nest and Central Kentucky Radio Eye.

