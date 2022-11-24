Thousands of runners work up an appetite at annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K

For most of us, Thanksgiving traditions involve families and food, maybe watching a parade, but...
For most of us, Thanksgiving traditions involve families and food, maybe watching a parade, but for the 2,500 or so runners at Keeneland, their Thanksgiving starts with a good sweat.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of runners showed up for the annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K at Keeneland.

For most of us, Thanksgiving traditions involve families and food, maybe watching a parade, but for the 2,500 or so runners at Keeneland, their Thanksgiving starts with a good sweat.

“You get to see all the families come together before they get to go have a good big Thanksgiving dinner,” said runner Terri Williams. “We just like it because we get our family together.”

Time spent together, working up an appetite.

The money the runners raised goes to local charities. One of those is CASA of Lexington.

“Last year, thanks to runners, 13 abused children here in central Kentucky got a CASA volunteer for an entire year,” said Melinda Jamison, CASA of Lexington.

Whatever their reason for running, organizers are glad they came out.

Other charities receiving proceeds from the race include FEED, The Nest and Central Kentucky Radio Eye.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Bourbon company announces $600 million investment to expand operations in Laurel County

Latest News

Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Lexington man accused of killing wife previously pleaded guilty to spouse abuse
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Alashia Brown's second arrest happened Tuesday night, according to jail records.
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge