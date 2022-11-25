Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians

Plenty of people out at Fayette Mall for Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates...
Plenty of people out at Fayette Mall for Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates at bay roughly 76 million shoppers will be out in stores buying gifts today.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss.

Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.

“A couple years ago, I went into a Walmart and started making trades with people like, ‘Oh like when it starts if you give me these bowls, I’ll give you those bowls,’” said shopper Katalina Byrd.

“Helped a guy jump his car back up from standing outside all night, like me. It’s always something on Black Friday,” said shopper Gabe Green. “You never know what it’s going to be but it’s always going to be something.”

In Lexington, most stores opened up around 5 a.m. and at the Nicholasville Road Best Buy there was already a line of people waiting when the doors opened.

The National Retail Federation estimates that nearly 76 million people will go in-store on Black Friday to shop, which is a little bit of a change from what we see in the last few years.

During the pandemic, online shopping saw a huge boost, but, now, with COVID-19 less on mind, more people have decided this year things should get back to normal.

“It’s a lot different being in post-Covid times. Last time, I was out was in the pandemic and there was no lines like this,” said shopper Isaiah Blair. ”It just seemed like a normal Friday during COVID times. And I’m now seeing that it is going to be hectic.”

We saw plenty of foot traffic out at the stores Friday morning and we expect that to continue throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Lexington man accused of killing wife previously pleaded guilty to spouse abuse
Alashia Brown's second arrest happened Tuesday night, according to jail records.
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

Latest News

Higher costs is expected to raise the price for Christmas trees this year.
Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center
WATCH | Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center
Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year
WATCH | Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
WATCH | Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each