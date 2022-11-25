Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Rain Late Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our showers have moved away as chillier air slides in from the north. This is ahead of a potent storm system rolling in late Saturday and Sunday, and it’s one that’s going to bring some big winds in here.

Chillier winds are blowing this afternoon and through early Saturday, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Our next storm is a classic bowling ball type storm that rolls in from the southwest starting late Saturday. By Sunday, this low is to our north and northeast and is wrapping in colder winds to our region.

Up to an inch of rain will be possible for some areas and I can’t rule out some thunder and lightning.

The winds are the main story of this storm, though. Gusts of 40mph-50mph will show up late Saturday night and Sunday.

Lingering showers and chilly air will be noted on Monday.

Winds crank from the southwest on Tuesday as our next weather maker rolls across the plains and into the region. Scattered showers and storms may develop in western Kentucky on Tuesday, but the bulk of the rain arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday. I can’t rule out a few strong storms with this, especially in the west.

Regardless, we will be seeing gusty winds, rain, some thunderstorms, and a big temp crash. Wednesday temps start in the 60s and drop into the 30s in just a few hours time, with 20s that night. There’s also the chance for a few flakes.

