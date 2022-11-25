Good Question: Why weren’t the time limit rules for voting enforced more on Election Day?

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were problems in a handful of counties...
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were problems in a handful of counties but, overall, the process was smooth.
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest Good Question deals with the midterm election.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were problems in a handful of counties but, overall, the process was smooth.

However, a viewer wanted to know why more people didn’t follow the rules when it comes to how long people are allowed to vote.

Good Question: Why don’t you mention one of the problems with the elections was the lack of poll workers not following the four-minute time limit for voters in the booth?

Answer: According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there is a four-minute time limit that is triggered if there is a line. So, if no one else is behind you, take your time.

They told us if someone sees a person going over that four minutes they can tell a poll worker or contact the county board of elections.

However, this is also the reason clerks told us they wanted voters to read the two constitutional amendments, which were lengthy, before they got into the booth. They didn’t want people seeing them for the first time when they were voting.

As for any changes to that time limit, they tell us that would have to be done by the legislature.

The next election in Kentucky is the primary on May 16. This is a good reminder to read your ballot ahead of time, so you can help keep those lines moving.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Lexington man accused of killing wife previously pleaded guilty to spouse abuse
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Alashia Brown's second arrest happened Tuesday night, according to jail records.
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

Latest News

Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
WATCH | Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
Plenty of people out at Fayette Mall for Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates...
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
Higher costs is expected to raise the price for Christmas trees this year.
Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center
WATCH | Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center