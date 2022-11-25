Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some sunshine, behind a cold front, for Friday evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, by this afternoon, then a mostly sunny sky by this evening, as highs warm to the lower 50s. We’ll stay dry through Saturday.

Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday, which will bring wild wind and rain.

Highs warm to the 60s by Wednesday, but quickly drops to the lower 40s by Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

