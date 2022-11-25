Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare.

People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the miracle they say they saw in Kase Chaney. Kase survived a breathing condition called “floppy airway.”

Organizers say the toys give children something to look forward to.

“When you see people in your own community that are hurting you just really rally around them,” said Brooke Walls. “We are all the body of Christ. The older I get, I realize we all need each other. We just want to love on people. We get so caught up in the hustle and bustle we sometimes forget what Christmas is all about.”

They are asking that all toys be new and in original packaging.

They can be dropped off at Green River Pentecostal Church in McKinney, the funeral homes of Fox and Friend, WL Pruitt and Lake Cumberland, as well as Durham’s Grocery and the McKinney Depot restaurant.

