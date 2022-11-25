‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season.

We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.

“I think I looked at it in three ways. Inflation, just the economy, is impacting us getting these coats for families, but it’s impacting families so we’re getting more requests this year, but then it’s also impacting people that generally donate,” said Devine Carama.

Carama runs a coat to keep the cold away coat drive. He says he’s blessed to be in a position to give but, with nearly 5,000 requests for children in need, he needs the help of the whole community.

“The need is great. Greater than it’s ever been before,” said Carama.

After running to Walmart at 5 a.m. and buying 125 coats on Black Friday, Carama says they still have a long way to go.

Carama’s is also not the only organization looking for help this holiday season. Mark Roland with Military Missions says they expected their donations to drop due to high prices and inflation, but he’s grateful for everything they’ve received so far.

“I’ll be honest, I thought we were going to come up short and we have plenty. We have received a large amount of donations. A lot of people reaching out, wanting to donate, wanting to support our troops,” Roland said.

They are hoping to send all their packages by December 4, but he says donating time is just as important as donating items.

With the struggles Kentucky has faced this year, both organizations say it’s the little things from everyday people that will make all the difference.

Carama says they will be in Macy’s at Fayette Mall on December 3 where people can buy coats or just stop by to donate. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

