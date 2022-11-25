‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others

We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and...
We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.(kauz)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season.

We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.

RELATED: Salvation Army says need greater than ever in Lexington for holidays

“I think I looked at it in three ways. Inflation, just the economy, is impacting us getting these coats for families, but it’s impacting families so we’re getting more requests this year, but then it’s also impacting people that generally donate,” said Devine Carama.

Carama runs a coat to keep the cold away coat drive. He says he’s blessed to be in a position to give but, with nearly 5,000 requests for children in need, he needs the help of the whole community.

“The need is great. Greater than it’s ever been before,” said Carama.

After running to Walmart at 5 a.m. and buying 125 coats on Black Friday, Carama says they still have a long way to go.

Carama’s is also not the only organization looking for help this holiday season. Mark Roland with Military Missions says they expected their donations to drop due to high prices and inflation, but he’s grateful for everything they’ve received so far.

“I’ll be honest, I thought we were going to come up short and we have plenty. We have received a large amount of donations. A lot of people reaching out, wanting to donate, wanting to support our troops,” Roland said.

They are hoping to send all their packages by December 4, but he says donating time is just as important as donating items.

With the struggles Kentucky has faced this year, both organizations say it’s the little things from everyday people that will make all the difference.

Carama says they will be in Macy’s at Fayette Mall on December 3 where people can buy coats or just stop by to donate. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Lexington man accused of killing wife previously pleaded guilty to spouse abuse
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Alashia Brown's second arrest happened Tuesday night, according to jail records.
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

Latest News

Firefighters spent part of their Thanksgiving holiday fighting wildfires in Rockcastle County.
Wildfires keep firefighters busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County
A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital...
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
WATCH | Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
Plenty of people out at Fayette Mall for Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates...
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians