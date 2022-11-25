U.S., England play to World Cup draw

Americans face Iran on Tuesday
Sergino Dest of the United States, centre, challenges for the ball with England's Raheem...
Sergino Dest of the United States, centre, challenges for the ball with England's Raheem Sterling during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) - The United States has frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive draw in the World Cup.

The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.

England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after having drawn 1-1 in South Africa in 2010.

The United States faces Iran on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

