Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center

The Hope Center in Lexington serves hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving.
The Hope Center in Lexington serves hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center’s cafeteria in Lexington opened its doors on Thanksgiving for anyone who wanted a holiday meal.

About 200 meals were prepared by the Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

Officials with the Hope Center say it’s amazing to see the amount of people willing to help during the holiday season.

“It’s just really incredible to see that support,” said Katie Vogel, Hope Center’s director of Development. “We actually had somebody drop off smoked turkey this afternoon and then Coach Cal dropped off some of that Thanksgiving left overs with the players .”

Toiletry kits along with winter wear were also donated for everyone that came through the line tonight.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after more than two decades
WATCH |Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after more than two decades
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
WATCH | Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
WATCH | Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog