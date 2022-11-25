Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center’s cafeteria in Lexington opened its doors on Thanksgiving for anyone who wanted a holiday meal.

About 200 meals were prepared by the Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

Officials with the Hope Center say it’s amazing to see the amount of people willing to help during the holiday season.

“It’s just really incredible to see that support,” said Katie Vogel, Hope Center’s director of Development. “We actually had somebody drop off smoked turkey this afternoon and then Coach Cal dropped off some of that Thanksgiving left overs with the players .”

Toiletry kits along with winter wear were also donated for everyone that came through the line tonight.

