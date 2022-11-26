Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Wild Wind and Intense Rain for Sunday
Our next weather maker arrives overnight creating a soggy end to the weekend.
Our next weather maker arrives overnight creating a soggy end to the weekend.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our next weather maker arrives overnight creating a soggy end to the weekend.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky, on Sunday, with rain and wild wind gusts of more than 45 mph.

Highs warm to the 60s by Tuesday and cool to around 40 by Thursday. The normal high, for Lexington, is 52. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

