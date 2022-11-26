Kentucky tops No. 25 in Governor’s Cup battle to win 4-straight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats football team (7-5) finished the regular season on a high note, snapping a two-game losing streak against their rival, the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (7-6) 26-13 at Kroger Field on Saturday, keeping the Governor’s Cup trophy in Lexington. The Cardinals were favored by a field goal.

Pregame, UK honored 28 players in their senior day ceremony.

The first touchdown of the game came from senior quarterback Will Levis connecting with Douglass alum, true freshman wide receiver Dane Key for an 8-yard touchdown with 7:46 to go in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Cardinals held UK to a field goal. 6th year kicker Matt Ruffalo sent it through the uprights from 43-yards to put Kentucky up 10-0. He would drill another before the half, this time from 29 yards, to put UK up 13-0.

With under 2 minutes until the half, redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham, who didn’t start for Louisville due to injuries, ended a 12-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown. UK would hang onto a 13-7 lead at the half.

The Wildcat defense held the Cardinals to just 143 yards of total offense in the first half.

In the third quarter, another field goal for Ruffalo to end a 10-yard drive would put UK up by 11. Then on the ensuing Louisville drive, sophomore inside linebacker Trevin Wallace intercepted Cunningham, returning it to the Louisville 16, setting the offense up in good position. Three plays later, Levis found Barion Brown, another true freshman wide receiver, on a three-yard touchdown to put the Cats up 23-7 with 6:35 remaining in the third and that would remain the score heading into the fourth.

Early in the fourth quarter, Ruffalo, who had struggled at times in the season, kicked a 40-yarder that capped off a 12-play, 60 yard drive for Kentucky to put them up 26-7. That drive took over seven minutes off the clock.

Later, Dormann back in the game would find senior Tyler Hudson for a 27-yard touchdown. He tried a quarterback sneak for a two-point conversion, but upon review, the referees said it was no good, so UK would hold onto a 26 to 13 lead with just over seven minutes to go.

Running back Chris Rodriguez on senior day notched over 100 yards for the fifth time this season. That marked the 20th 100+ yard rushing game of his UK career, breaking Benny Snell’s Kentucky record.

The Cats own the Governor’s Cup series all-time 19-15.

UK will await their bowl bid on December 4.

