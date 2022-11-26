Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angel Fluker is the owner of Angelic Hearts in Julietta Market at Greyline Station.

“Small business means everything to me,” said Fluker. “It’s an opportunity to support a dream. Also, it gives us an opportunity to support the community back once we make the money here. It is the heartbeat of whatever community you’re in.”

More than 50 locally-owned shops and vendors in Greyline Station participated in ‘Small Business Saturday,’ an annual holiday celebrating local entrepreneurs and encouraging shoppers to support small businesses.

As a small business owner, Sly Noel says ‘Small Business Saturday’ is not just about selling his product but also supporting other small businesses.

“We need to stick together and support each other. Me, as a small business owner, a lot of my vendors that I buy from for my wholesale products are small business owners, a lot of women in other states that sell product and they make their own natural product so for me, this is how we survive, said owner of Sly’s Nubian Essentials, Sly Noel.

Hundreds of shoppers also chose to shop local at Greyline Station on Saturday.

“I think that just shows the heart of the community of Lexington. They get behind the businesses here and are very supportive of stores like ours and restaurants and bars and all of that,” said owner of Vintage Therapy, Aaron Wills.

Wills says the UK community has been especially supportive of Vintage Therapy.

“Always game days it’s packed in here but even for the weeks leading up, they’re in here getting new game day gear. That’s one of the exciting things about the shop. We’re one of the few stores that have actually vintage UK gear,” said Wills.

