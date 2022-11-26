Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’

More than 50 locally-owned shops and vendors in Greyline Station participated
Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’
Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angel Fluker is the owner of Angelic Hearts in Julietta Market at Greyline Station.

“Small business means everything to me,” said Fluker. “It’s an opportunity to support a dream. Also, it gives us an opportunity to support the community back once we make the money here. It is the heartbeat of whatever community you’re in.”

More than 50 locally-owned shops and vendors in Greyline Station participated in ‘Small Business Saturday,’ an annual holiday celebrating local entrepreneurs and encouraging shoppers to support small businesses.

As a small business owner, Sly Noel says ‘Small Business Saturday’ is not just about selling his product but also supporting other small businesses.

“We need to stick together and support each other. Me, as a small business owner, a lot of my vendors that I buy from for my wholesale products are small business owners, a lot of women in other states that sell product and they make their own natural product so for me, this is how we survive, said owner of Sly’s Nubian Essentials, Sly Noel.

Hundreds of shoppers also chose to shop local at Greyline Station on Saturday.

“I think that just shows the heart of the community of Lexington. They get behind the businesses here and are very supportive of stores like ours and restaurants and bars and all of that,” said owner of Vintage Therapy, Aaron Wills.

Wills says the UK community has been especially supportive of Vintage Therapy.

“Always game days it’s packed in here but even for the weeks leading up, they’re in here getting new game day gear. That’s one of the exciting things about the shop. We’re one of the few stores that have actually vintage UK gear,” said Wills.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the...
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

Latest News

80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at a residence...
Golden Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Lexington man
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00...
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
Business owners ready for small business Saturday
WATCH | Business owners ready for small business Saturday
The Downtown Springfield Association and local businesses talk about the importance of another...
Local stores anticipate more normal Small Business Saturday