Local stores anticipate more normal Small Business Saturday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - After Black Friday shopping, all of the attention turns to small businesses. Small Business Saturday is a time when people can support local entrepreneurs.

Small Business Saturday started back in 2010 during the recession to promote local businesses and keep their doors open. For many, this day is a make or break for their business.

“Usually these months are our biggest months,” said Allyson Ledford. She is a sales associate at Sugar Belle’s in Winchester. “We get really excited about Black Friday and Shop Small because it’s a time when the community tends to come together and support us even more than they usually do.”

Started by American Express 12 years ago, Small Business Saturday was a day designed to encourage shoppers to not forget local businesses during an economic downturn. The tradition is here to stay, and after impacts from COVID, it is back to serving its original purpose.

“When COVID first started, obviously nobody really knew what to expect, and what that meant for our small businesses. Some businesses didn’t make it, and others had to adapt.”

At Sugar Belle’s, that meant changing up their inventory, and even making masks to sell. They got through the challenges, and are thankful to be on the other side, knowing there were businesses not as lucky. Like many stores, they are hoping to make up for lost time, and money, this year.

“It was a little slower last year than normal, but we still did see a spike in our normal revenue. We’re really hopeful because it does seem like things are mostly back to normal now. So we’re hoping we have a better business and better turnout.”

For every dollar spent at a small business, American Express estimates an average of 68 cents stays in that business’s local community.

