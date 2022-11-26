Pikeville advances to fourth state title game in five years

Pikeville has advanced their fourth state title game in five years.
Pikeville has advanced their fourth state title game in five years.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s something we’ve heard so many times in Pikeville this season.

“It’s a running clock at Hambley!”

Pikeville cruised past Newport Catholic 50-14 to clinch another trip to Lexington and a chance to defend their Class 1A state title.

The Panthers will play Raceland in the KHSAA UK HealthCare State Football Finals. Kickoff is set for Friday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

